Lee Financial Co Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 90,656.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.56. 8,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.