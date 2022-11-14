Lee Financial Co Has $207,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after buying an additional 4,301,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

