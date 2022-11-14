Lee Financial Co Purchases 33,649 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. 10,644,631 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.