Lee Financial Co Sells 1,275 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

EPD stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.15. 93,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

