Lee Financial Co Sells 12,902 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lee Financial Co decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,384. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

