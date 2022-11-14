Lee Financial Co Sells 6,134 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.7% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,307. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.43.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

