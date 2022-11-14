LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
LexinFintech Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. 20,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,042. The firm has a market cap of $300.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
