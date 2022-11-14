LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lifted to “Accumulate” at CLSA

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LexinFintech Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,352. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

LexinFintech Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2,334.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.