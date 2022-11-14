LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lifted to “Accumulate” at CLSA

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
LexinFintech Trading Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,352. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
