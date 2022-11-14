Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 353.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,512 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Linde worth $332,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Linde by 16.0% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 44.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

LIN stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.56.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

