Liquity USD Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00006269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $185.74 million and approximately $317,283.51 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 178,817,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

