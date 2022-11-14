LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 530,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 18.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,264 shares of company stock valued at $225,201 over the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.09.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Further Reading

