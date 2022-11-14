Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.64) to GBX 58 ($0.67) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.48) to GBX 44 ($0.51) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.60) to GBX 55 ($0.63) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

LYG stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

