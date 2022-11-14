Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Reaches $59.39 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $59.39 million and approximately $78.00 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00589029 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,083.70 or 0.30681566 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.