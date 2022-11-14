Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.78. 9,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.73 and its 200-day moving average is $197.00. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

