Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,391 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney Profile

DIS stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 278,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

