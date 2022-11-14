Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,942 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.74. 45,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,565. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

