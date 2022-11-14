Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $222,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

ENB traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 85,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,416. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

