Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,389 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 2.2% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity

American Express Price Performance

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,286. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.