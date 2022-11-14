Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5,231.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,258,000 after purchasing an additional 536,324 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,572,000 after purchasing an additional 419,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,650 shares of company stock worth $5,873,619. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.03. 43,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,421. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

