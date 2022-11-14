Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 907 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2,386.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $522.83. 50,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

