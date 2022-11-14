Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 923 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.97. 45,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

