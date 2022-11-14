Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for about 1.2% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Owl Rock Capital worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 54,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. 17,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 109.73%.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

