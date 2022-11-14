Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.48. 16,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,034. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.31.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

