Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4,955.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 136.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Allstate by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ALL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.64. 4,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,754. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.