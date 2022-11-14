Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $45.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $729.52. 12,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,198. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

