Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 254 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.1% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $519.49. 15,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.97. The firm has a market cap of $229.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

