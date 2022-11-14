Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $520.96. 26,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.67. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

