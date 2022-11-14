Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Accenture by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Accenture by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,243. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

