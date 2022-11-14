Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises about 2.8% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lumentum worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 184.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

