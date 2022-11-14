Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 270,575 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,575 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $276,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.21. 77,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $183.58. The stock has a market cap of $245.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

