Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,422,407 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,993,759 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.85% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $385,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after buying an additional 11,098,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,789 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,364 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $48.80. 132,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.