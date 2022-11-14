Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,328,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39,077 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $458,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.99. The company had a trading volume of 107,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,144. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

