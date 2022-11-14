Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 257,819 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.92% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $646,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $226.07. 20,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

