Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.06 Billion Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,915,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 433,261 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 1.7% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.50% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $1,060,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $51.54. 39,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.29%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

