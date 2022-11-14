Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $190.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.23% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $190,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AGG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 57,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

