Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $206.98 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49,474 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $206,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $512.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,505. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.97. The stock has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

