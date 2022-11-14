Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $222.34 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.93% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $222,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

TLT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.29. 539,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,798,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

