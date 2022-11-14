Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $285.72 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 159.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380,676 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.76% of Jacobs Solutions worth $285,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 13.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.54. 8,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.28. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.