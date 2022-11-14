Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $332.87 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 353.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 902,512 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Linde worth $332,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Linde by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after buying an additional 1,171,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 837,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,553,000 after buying an additional 634,874 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,482. The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.30 and its 200 day moving average is $295.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

