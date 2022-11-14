Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,135 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters makes up about 1.3% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.61% of Thomson Reuters worth $812,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

TRI traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $109.37. 30,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

