Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 42,284 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,284 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.15% of CGI worth $410,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,957,000 after purchasing an additional 137,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after acquiring an additional 389,885 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CGI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,321,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CGI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,870,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,456,000 after acquiring an additional 203,733 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Shares of GIB traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $84.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.87.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

