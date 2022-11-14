Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 661,796 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,796 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 4.50% of Grocery Outlet worth $185,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $988,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $431,008.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $988,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,338 shares of company stock worth $9,587,629. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

GO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.