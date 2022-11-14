Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 85,718 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,718 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.92% of Waste Connections worth $293,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 80.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 64.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Waste Connections by 34.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 146.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $136.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,582. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.06. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

