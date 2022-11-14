Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 98,700 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,700 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.93% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $222,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,900,000 after buying an additional 132,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after buying an additional 594,440 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,601,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,971,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.29. 539,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,798,971. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

