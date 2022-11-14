MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 506,747 shares.The stock last traded at $16.12 and had previously closed at $16.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. StockNews.com began coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MAG Silver to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

