Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $15.81

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $16.91. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $831.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $136.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

