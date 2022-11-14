Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $27.08

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.08, but opened at $26.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 1,316 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

