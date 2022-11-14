Maker (MKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $654.14 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $654.14 million and approximately $29.27 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $669.10 or 0.04188894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

