ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $79.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 14.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.