Maple (MPL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.15 Million

Maple (MPL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $8.30 or 0.00050687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $32.15 million and $777,282.72 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

